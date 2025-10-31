Guwahati: The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has leveled serious allegations of “serious irregularities” and financial impropriety in the procurement of books and e-resources for the university, demanding the immediate removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to ensure an impartial investigation.

The controversy surrounds the expenditure of approximately Rs 4.5 crore out of a Rs 6.5 crore grant received by Tezpur University under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Capital Assets scheme for the financial year 2024–25.

Arbitrary Vendor Selection and Questionable Links

TUTA asserts that the bulk of the book procurement contracts was awarded to a “small group of Delhi-based vendors,” a process they believe was arbitrary and violated established General Financial Rules (GFR 2017).

Grave concerns about institutional oversight have been raised due to the recurrence of several vendor names that were allegedly involved in the prior Bodoland University book procurement controversy, which included accusations of inflated pricing and the supply of substandard materials.

“The process of vendor selection appeared arbitrary and in violation of established General Financial Rules 2017, raising grave concerns about transparency and governance. Many of these vendors have previously been linked to the Bodoland University book procurement controversy, which involved allegations of inflated pricing and supply of substandard materials,” TUTA said.

The vendors named in the TUTA press release include Indica Books, Risabh Books, Aadi Books, Metro Books, and Indu Book Services.

Alarming Irregularities in E-Resource Purchases

Further deepening the scandal, TUTA highlighted Rs 1.04 crore spent on e-resources that exhibit “alarming signs of irregularity.”

A detailed review reportedly uncovered multiple instances where titles lacked credible publishing details, ISBN verification, or academic authenticity.

TUTA provided striking examples of alleged malpractice: an e-book titled Migration Studies, sold for around Rs 22,000, reportedly matches an open-access publication freely hosted by IntechOpen.

Furthermore, Bioinorganic Chemistry and Lectures on Biology, priced similarly, are listed under an unverified publisher named “Freeman Press” but are freely accessible through archives like Caltech and the Biodiversity Library.

Several other procured books were described as having a “textbook facade,” mimicking legitimate academic resources with basic chapter structures while critically omitting essential pedagogical features such as exercises or learning objectives.

TUTA noted that all e-books procured were uniformly priced, irrespective of the subject matter, a pattern that suggests inflated billing and a diversion of public funds.

Call for Forensic Audit and Leadership Change

The Association, led by President Kusum Bania and Secretary i/c H. Sharma, stated that the situation has led to a “loss of confidence” among the academic community. TUTA has urged the UGC, the Ministry of Education, and other competent authorities to immediately initiate a forensic audit of the entire procurement process.

“Accountability must begin at the top. When public funds and institutional credibility are compromised, leadership must answer. We believe the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor is necessary to ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” the Association stated.

TUTA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the financial integrity and scholarly standards of the central university, urging all stakeholders to support prompt corrective action.