Magh Bihu comes annually in January but the love story with the traditional snack Tel Pitha for the people of Assam extends even beyond this regional festival.

It is a regular household snack which the Assamese people enjoys at any time of the day with a good old cup of tea.

As it is made with minimal ingredients and can be made easily within few minutes, the love story with this type of pitha extends even beyond Magh Bihu although it is made in huge quantities during the much-loved festival of feasting.

While traditional pithas like narikol pitha and also til pitha requires proper setting of the rice flour on the pan and has the tendency to get broken easily, this is not the case with Tel Pitha.

Since the name itself suggests, Tel Pitha is deeply fried in oil (tel) and the crispy sweet texture makes eating it a culinary indulgence.

Tel Pithas are little brown bite sized delights which can stay fresh at room temperature in airtight containers for about three weeks.

The best thing is that Tel Pithas are not only delicious but also super healthy too.

Let’s learn how to make Tel Pithas-

Ingredients-

2 cups of rice flour

2 tsps all-purpose flour

Half cup melted jaggery

One fourth tsp salt

One fourth tsp baking soda

1 tsp fennel seeds

Water

Method-

1. Mix all the ingredients well together in a mixing bowl to make a thick batter with minimal water

2. Take a deep pan or kadai and heat enough oil to deep fry.

3. With a round spoon, add batter to the oil and fry round Tel Pithas from it.

4. Fry them well from both sides till they become golden brown altogether.

5. Serve