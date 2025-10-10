Guwahati : In an unforgettable confluence of music, memory, and textile art, Assam-based designer Sanjukta Dutta opened her latest showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week with a breathtaking handwoven saree that bore the portrait and lyrics of the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.

The show transcended fashion, it was a moving cultural tribute that merged artistry with emotion, turning the runway into a living canvas of Assamese identity and pride.

Titled “Gadhuli – The Twilight,” Dutta’s collection drew inspiration from the delicate moment between day and night a fleeting hour symbolic of transition, nostalgia, and beauty.

The palette of black and maroon captured that mystical duality, while the silhouettes harmonized traditional Assamese weaves with contemporary couture, creating an exquisite balance between heritage and modernity.

The runway came alive with a live violin performance by Sunita Bhuyan, adding a soul-stirring dimension to the presentation. The performance also marked the centenary of musical legend Bhupen Hazarika, amplifying the emotional resonance of the evening. Each ensemble told a story of Assam’s handloom legacy, its rhythms, and the indomitable spirit of its artists.

Dutta’s reinterpretation of the mekhela chador, Assam’s traditional attire was bold yet respectful. The collection showcased an array of sarees, dhotis, structured skirts, and anarkalis, all intricately handwoven and meticulously detailed. Every piece echoed the craftsmanship of Assamese weavers, reframed through the lens of modern design.

Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari graced the runway as the showstopper, embodying the essence of Dutta’s vision in one of the collection’s most striking ensembles.

“Walking for this collection felt like carrying a piece of Assamese heritage,” Kothari said, reflecting the emotional weight of the moment as she glided across the stage adorned in Assam’s cultural glory.

The presentation was more than a fashion show ,it was a narrative of twilight’s contrasts: stillness and intensity, mystery and grace.

Through texture, motif, and movement, Sanjukta Dutta reaffirmed her mastery of storytelling through fabric.

With Gadhuli, she once again proved that fashion can be poetry, heritage can be haute couture, and memory when woven with devotion can light up the runway with timeless brilliance.