NEW DELHI: Telangana, Haryana and Tamil Nadu have emerged the cleanest among all large states on parameters of rural sanitation while Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir were the three worst performers.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday released the rankings of the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey.

According to the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2022, Assam’s Golaghat district finished at the bottom of 709 districts, which were ranked in this survey.

The two other worst performers were from Bihar – Banka (708 rank) and Katihar (707).

The survey report has ranked states and districts on the basis of their performance attained on qualitative and quantitative parameters and engagement of the rural community in improvement of their sanitation status.

While the housing and urban affairs ministry carries out the swachhta ranking of urban areas, the Jal Shakti ministry conducts the survey of rural areas.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which is now celebrated as Swachh Bharat Diwas as well, president Murmu also released the status report on “Functionality Assessment of Tap Connections” under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Puducherry received the best performer award under the more than 60% coverage category while Goa was ranked second.

Under the less than 60% coverage category, Tamil Nadu ranked first and Meghalaya came second.