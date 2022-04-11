Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Assam government over-issuance of Aadhaar cards to persons who have been included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

While hearing a petition filed by TMC leader Sushmita Dev, a three-judge bench comprising Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha issued notice to the Centre, Assam government, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Deb’s counsel Bishwajit Deb submitted that denial of Aadhaar is the denial of basic amenities and basic needs.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

Deb in her petition stated though the people whose names were included in the Final List tried to apply for Aadhaar Cards, UIDAI rejected their applications.

“The Assam government and the Union of India are denying access to the biometrics of the individuals whose names have been incorporated in the supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, and are therefore not able to access the benefits as would they be entitled to by having an Aadhaar Number,” the plea said.

The petition contended that the non-availability of Aadhaar number creates a major disadvantage in obtaining education access, application for jobs, PAN cards, ration cards, the opening of bank accounts, etc.