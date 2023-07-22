One of the most underrated places to visit in Guwahati for stress relief is the quaint and beautiful Sukreswar Ghat.

Situated near the Sukreswar Temple of Panbazar locality, the Sukreswar Ghat provides a surreal view of the river Brahmaputra.

Here are some of the reasons why Sukreswar Ghat is a must visit place in Guwahati for stress relief-

1. Bask in the sacred atmosphere of the Ghat

As it is situated near the Sukreswar and Janardan Temples of Panbazar, it is considered as a holy place from where people take waters for performing ritualistic bathing ceremonies during auspicious social occasions like wedding, rice eating ceremony of a baby etc. With the fragrance of flowers and the sweet smell of holy oils, milk and incense coming from near the temples, Sukreswar Ghat is a perfect place to enjoy some heavenly aromas that can divinely please the senses. Meanwhile, the occasional peals of bells rung by devotees and the powerful chants of mantras mostly of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu which can be heard distinctly from the Ghat can lift up your mood and infuse you with a surge of positive energy beating all blues away. You can also go to the temples nearby the Ghat to worship and say your wishes out to the Lord and relieve your burden of negativity by replacing it with the power of hope and positivity.

2. Enjoy mesmerizing views of the river Brahmaputra

Sukreswar Ghat is a place where you can literally soak in a blissful atmosphere by feasting your eyes on a calm, soothing yet powerful expanse of the mighty river Brahmaputra. Far away from the maddening hush of the streets of Guwahati and the glitzy lights of the urbanscape is this gem of a place located right in the heart of the city where you can relax peacefully without any sort of disturbances. Sit on any step in the staircase and get lost mentally in the pristine beauty of the Ghat. Be it the scenic views of hills or the tiny portion of Saraighat Bridge visible faraway or even the fast flowing currents of the Red River, Sukreswar Ghat can really enchant you whenever you visit it. The best time to come here is during sunrise and sunset as the magnificent colourful splashes painted by Nature at this time can be witnessed in full glory in this spot.

3. Spend some quality time with yourself

If you are looking for a place to escape all by yourself to beat the blues away, go to Sukreswar Ghat. The soothing charm of this place can alter your negative mood automatically into a positive one by attracting you with its ethereal allure. By coming to Sukreswar Ghat, you can continue to magnetically gaze at the river Brahmaputra for hours on end and you won’t get bored to come here next time as it is a highly enchanting destination.

How to Reach-

The nearest airport from Sukreswar Ghat is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 21 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 1.3 km.

The inter-district bus stoppages of Guwahati are at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Guwahati and at Khanapara. To travel to Sukreswar Ghat, you can take any of the public mode of transportations like the buses, auto rickshaws, cabs etc. from the inter-district bus stoppages too.