Altogether 59 students from Assam, thus far, have reached India from war-ravaged Ukraine.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

“So far, 59 students from Assam have been evacuated from the war-torn country (Ukraine),” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Thursday, altogether 26 students from Assam reached New Delhi, where they are being lodged at the Assam Bhawan.

Also read: ‘Airlifted from safe zones, not evacuated from war zone’: Indian students slam govt’s evacuation ‘publicity’

Students who arrived in India on Thursday:

Sai Swapneel

Arshsalan Azeem

Aladil Nuruddin

Bhargav Narayan Choudhary

Mohammed Mudashir

Chinmoy Sarmah

?Abida Begum Chowdhary

?Bikramaditya Borah

?Pakshiraj Baishya

?Madhurjya Kalita

Susmita Chetry

?Akuldeep Sharma

?Reyaz Hussain

?Anubhav Borah

?Darshan Pathak

?Syed Zoharul Alam

Mohammed Pakeez Ahmed

Himjyoti Talukdar

Mukul Doshi

Wakib Amin Mazumdar

Anshul Bhartia

Jintu Phukan

Nishikesh Kaushik

Reya Sharma Thakur

Mohammed Nishar Alam

Amitesh Nath