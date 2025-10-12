Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the growing international cooperation in the investigation into the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, stating that Singapore Police are actively involved and the inquiry has entered a critical phase.

Speaking to the media, Sarma acknowledged the Singapore Police for their consistent engagement and dedication to the case.

He confirmed that Indian investigators are in regular contact with their Singapore counterparts, who are also conducting an independent inquiry.

“The Singapore government is showing commendable seriousness. They’ve been sending crucial queries and gathering key information, including questions recently sent to Zubeen’s family, which we’ve already addressed,” said Sarma.

He further explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is managing all official exchanges between the two nations.

Authorities have already submitted documents, including evidence and formal requests, to the Singapore Attorney General’s office for legal processing.

In addition to government-level cooperation, Sarma pointed to the increasing involvement of the Assamese community in Singapore.

He noted that members of the diaspora are closely following developments and have offered support through digital outreach.

“Some groups wanted to connect through video conferencing, but we’re holding off for now. We believe the emotional and moral pressure will yield results soon,” he remarked.

On a separate front, Chief Minister Sarma provided an update on the push to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities in Assam: Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai Ahom, Chutia, and tea tribes.

The government has completed most of the groundwork for a classification report, and it will present the report to the state Assembly on November 25.

“We’re confident about including Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, and Matak. However, further discussion is ongoing for Chutia and Tai Ahom. Internal disagreements, some groups favor inclusion, others oppose, are making the process more complex,” he said.

Sarma criticized the Congress party for what he described as a divisive approach. According to him, a past memorandum from Congress recommended ST status for only a limited number of tea tribe groups, sparking further demands and confusion.

“Congress’s move to include just 36 out of 112 tea tribes has led to more unrest. Their selective stance has worsened the situation,” he argued.

Looking ahead, Sarma underlined the importance of the upcoming Assembly session, where the government plans to introduce a comprehensive resolution aimed at balancing the rights of both existing and aspiring ST communities.

“We’re striving for an inclusive solution, one that protects the interests of current tribal groups while ensuring overdue recognition for those who deserve it,” he concluded.