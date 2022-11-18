MUMBAI: Rahul Mukerjea, son of forner media mogul Peter Mukerjea, has claimed that his father had no role in the murder of Sheena Bora.

This claim was made by Rahul Mukerjea at a special CBI court.

Notably, Peter Mukerjea is an accused along with Indrani Mukerjea in the infamous and hig-profile Sheena Bora murder case.

Rahul who was the fiance of Sheena Bora said: “I reiterate my stand that my father is innocent.”

Rahul was responding to questions by lawyer of accused Indrani Mukerjea.

He, in fact, added that Hus father Peter Mukerjea wasn’t aware of the plot to murder Sheena.

“I have written to the president and the Prime Minister stating that my father is innocent and no charges can be made on him,” said Rahul.

On April 24, 2012, Sheena, 24, was allegedly abducted and murdered by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea.

However, it was only in 2015 that the murder of Sheena Bora came to light after Shyamvar Rai confessed of the crime after the police arrested him in an arms case.