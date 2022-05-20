Guwahati: Over six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media top gun Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of Byculla jail.

On stepping out of Byculla Womens Jail, Indrani – appearing relaxed, smart in a white salwar-suit, make-up and her gray locks well-coiffed – got into a waiting dark car along with a woman lawyer to be driven home.

“I am happy,” a beaming Indrani told waiting reporters.

Sporting jet black hair, Indrani stepped out of the jail around 5.30 pm, hugged her lawyer Sana Raees Shaikh, smiled and waved to waiting media.

She then stepped into the lawyer’s high-end car and drove to her Worli flat. She did not entertain queries from media there.

Her changed appearance prompted a flurry of comments on social media. So they have beauty parlours in jail, read a tweet.

The Supreme Court granted her bail of Rs 200,000 on Wednesday – 80 months after Mumbai Police arrested her on August 25, 2015 – after the judges observed that (6.5 years) is a long time.

24-year-old Sheena Bora was killed sometime in April 2012, but the crime came to light three years later with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, Indrani’s former driver, for illegal possession of weapon on August 21, 2015.