GUWAHATI: As many as seven colleges in Assam are set to be upgraded to universities.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (July 10).

“In our endeavour to make Assam as an educational hub of eastern India, we are planning to upgrade seven colleges to university status,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “Once this happens, we would have established ten new universities in the state since 2021.”

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (July 09), met with the principals of these seven colleges, which are slated to be upgraded to universities.

The seven colleges in Assam which will be upgraded to universities are:

Sivasagar College

Gurucharan College in Silchar

Jagannath Baruah (JB) College in Jorhat

Kokrajhar College

North Lakhimpur College

Nowgaon College in Nagaon

Bongaigaon College

According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, all new universities in the state will have several key features and benefits.

These include: latest pedagogy as per NEP 2020, improved infrastructure, increased students intake, multidisciplinary university, collaboration in research and academics, increased PG seats and enhanced synergy between UG and PG courses, optimal usage of faculty members to teach UG and PG courses.