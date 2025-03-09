Guwahati: A beloved voice in Assamese arts and culture, the magazine “Roopkar,” is set to return in April 2025 as an annual special edition, marking its 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975 by the late Pabitra Kumar Deka, a renowned journalist and humorist, “Roopkar” quickly became the most popular entertainment magazine in Northeast India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For nearly two decades, until the early 1990s, it served as a crucial platform for Assamese cinema, theatre, and culture.

The magazine boasted an impressive advisory board, including the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and esteemed writer Nirode Chaudhury. Notably, “Roopkar” pioneered the region’s first popular film awards, the Roopkar Awards, solidifying its impact on the Assamese film industry.

Beyond its awards and star-studded contributors, “Roopkar” nurtured emerging writers and served as a vital educational resource for aspiring cultural journalists. Its comprehensive coverage of Assamese art, culture, and literature made it a cornerstone of the region’s intellectual landscape.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Now, “Roopkar” is being revived by Pallabi Borah on behalf of Roopkar Prakashan, with filmmaker and author Prodyut Kumar Deka, son of the late Pabitra Kumar Deka, at the helm as editor.

The revival aims to honor the magazine’s rich legacy while providing a contemporary platform for documenting and promoting Assamese cinema, theatre, and culture to a new generation.