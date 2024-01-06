GUWAHATI: The “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”, which will be led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will enter into Assam on January 17, after traversing through Manipur and Nagaland.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” will commence its journey from Manipur capital Imphal on January 14.

In Assam, the “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” will traverse through 883 kilometres, spanning across 17 districts of the state.

The yatra will be an eight-day journey in Assam between January 18 and 25.

Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” will enter Assam’s Amguri via Nagaland.

The Congress party has termed Rahul Gandhi’s journey as a campaign against the economic, social and political deprivation of the ruling BJP.

The yatra’s Assam leg will conclude on January 25 at Bakshirhat in Dhubri on Assam-West Bengal border.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will cover a total distance of 6700 km in 67 days.