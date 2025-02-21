Guwahati: TIME magazine has released its prestigious 2025 Women of the Year list, celebrating 13 remarkable women whose dedication and innovation are driving positive change worldwide.

They are being honored for their significant contributions to building a more just and balanced society through their exemplary leadership, passionate advocacy, and tangible impact.

Among the distinguished honorees is Purnima Devi Barman, a dedicated conservationist from Assam, India, who has made remarkable strides in protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork locally known as the Hargila, and her tireless efforts to promote ecological sustainability across India.

Speaking to the media, Barman expressed her profound joy and pride. “This recognition is a moment of triumph for Assam and its people. My journey over the last two decades has been filled with obstacles, yet to be recognized by TIME from my humble rural beginnings is truly remarkable. As both a mother and a conservationist, I’ve learned invaluable lessons at every turn. My unwavering dedication to the Hargila stems from a desire to see this bird embraced by all. I hope this acknowledgment inspires young women to pursue conservation careers, challenge traditional norms, and realize their limitless potential.”

Barman, a native of Assam, is the driving force behind the “Hargila Army,” a women-led initiative focused on protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork.

Her community-centered approach has transformed conservation efforts, empowering local women and simultaneously preserving Assam’s rich biodiversity.

Her inclusion in TIME’s esteemed list underscores India’s growing prominence in the global movements for environmental activism and sustainable practices.

TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year also includes a diverse range of trailblazers, such as Nicole Kidman, acclaimed actor, and producer; A’ja Wilson, WNBA MVP; Jordan Chiles, Olympic gymnast, and mental health advocate; Laufey, Grammy-winning artist; Anna Sawai, rising film star; Amanda Zurawski, reproductive rights activist; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America; Fatou Baldeh, women’s rights activist; Raquel Willis, LGBTQ+ advocate; Olivia Munn, breast cancer awareness advocate; Laura Modi, CEO of Bobbie; and Gisèle Pelicot, sexual violence survivor advocate.

TIME’s special issue features three distinct covers showcasing Nicole Kidman, A’ja Wilson, and Jordan Chiles, highlighting their transformative influence across various fields.

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley also commended the honorees, stating that they represent exceptional leadership and are driving global change by fostering inclusivity and equity.

Editorial Director Lucy Feldman stated the urgency of their work, highlighting their proactive responses to pressing issues like gender-based violence and climate change.

TIME will host a Leadership Forum and Gala in Los Angeles on February 25th to celebrate the honorees.

The forum will include discussions with influential figures such as Nicole Kidman, Gloria Walton, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Jennifer Openshaw, Padmasree Warrior, Nazanin Boniadi, and Elaine Welteroth.

The gala will also feature appearances by honorees and a musical performance by Laufey.

Launched in 2020, TIME’s Women of the Year initiative seeks to rectify the historical imbalance in its “Man of the Year” franchise, providing a platform to celebrate influential women across all sectors.

The 2025 list reinforces the importance of leadership, resilience, and activism in creating a more equitable and sustainable future.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude in a post on X, saying, “I am filled with immense joy and emotion. Being named TIME Women of the Year 2025 is a triumph for every Indian woman and every girl who dares to dream. A huge thank you @TIME.”