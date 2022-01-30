DIBRUGARH: Prof Jiten Hazarika has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Dibrugarh University.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi in the exercise of the power conferred upon him by Section 10 (5) of Dibrugarh University Act, 1965 appointed Hazarkia as the Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of the university.

Prof Hazarika is currently serving as Registrar of Dibrugarh University.

Hazarika would take over the office of the vice-chancellor (i/c) upon the superannuation of the current vice-chancellor (i/c) LK Nath who would retire on January 31, 22.

L.K.Nath was appointed as Vice-chancellor (ic) of Dibrugarh University last year after then VC Ranjit Tamuli was sacked on charges of his involvement in financial irregularities.