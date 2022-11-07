GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that plans are in place for setting up of a medical college in Darrang district of the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement on Sunday while taking part in a ceremonial Bhumi Pujan at the site for the upcoming Assam Skill University at Mangaldai in Darrang district.

A Rs 1000-crore project, the upcoming state-of-the-art university, aimed at imparting multidisciplinary skill training, and being undertaken through financial assistance from Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank, will be a first-of-its-kind in not just Assam but in entire eastern part of the country.

Addressing a public meeting correlating with the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, the Assam chief minister exuded confidence that the Assam Skill University, when functional, would act as a catalyst in the endeavour of the current dispensation to transform Assam into one of the most-progressive states on all fronts in the country.

Referring to human resources as one of the most valuable wealth of a nation, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the upcoming centre for imparting of skill training would contribute immensely towards the process of nation-building by preparing skilled employment-creators and employment-seekers in conjunction with demand of time.

CM Sarma said Assam Skill University would script a new chapter in the state’s initiatives aimed at preparing its youths to make the maximum use of the opportunities a new and resurgent India offers.

This centre for imparting of skill training will develop youths with skill proficiency and competency at different levels while catering to national and international standards, the Assam CM said.

He added that it would also provide a platform for socio-economic progression and upward mobility to youths of Assam.

The Assam chief minister also made a number of announcements aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the residents of the historic north-bank district.

He said the construction process for the proposed by-pass road as an alternative to the national highway through Mangaldai town would be taken up in priority basis.

The Assam chief minister also promised to take up the demand for connecting Darrang district with railway network with the central government.