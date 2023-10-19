Durga puja in Assam to be celebrated from Friday , 20 Oct, 2023 to Tuesday, 24 Oct, 2023 with great enthusiasm. The season of Autumn is about nothing but the celebrations of Durga Maa’s arrival. The celebrations of Durga puja has a brief history that started certainly in the 1600s.

We have listed the oldest most Durga Puja mandaps from the corners of the state.

Durga Puja at Ugratara Devalaya since 1044: Durga Puja celebrated at the Uzan Bazar Ugratara Temple is perhaps the oldest of the Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati. Records say that since AD 1044 when Kamarupa was ruled by Dharma Pala of the Pala dynasty celebrations of Durga Puja at this temple had already started.



Durga puja of Pingaleswar Ardhnareswar devalaya Since 1323: The Pingaleswar Ardhnareswar Devalaya is all set to celebrate the 700th Durga puja this year. In Karara, just a few kilometers away from Baihata Chariali The Devalaya is situated and considered to be one of the most beautiful temple of the world. In India there are only two temples available that worship both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, where one is in Maharashtra the other is our Pingaleswar Ardhanreshwar Devalaya.

Kamakhya Devalay’s Durga Puja since 1565: The celebration of Navaratri and the Dusshera in Kamakhya Temple cannot be matched to any other Puja celebrations. The celebrations, the decorations, the devotion can not be seen anywhere else.

Durga Puja of Bokel in Dibrugarh 1838 : Durga Puja at Bokel Tea Estate near Dibrugarh carries a history of 168 years of festivity and stands tall with the deep devotion it evokes among the people in and around the area. Visitors from distant places in the district and State along with the residents of the local place queue up before the mandap with offerings; they believe that Goddess Durga respond to their prayers offered here. Opulence is given a miss here. The stress is more on observance of rituals.

Bahadur Ramani Mohan Das Family Durga Puja at Karimganj 1862: 161 year old Durga Puja of Roy Bahadur Ramani Mohan Das Bari at Karimganj, Assam is one of the oldest Durga Puja in the region.

Ahom royal family’s Uzan bazaar Barrowari Puja Mandap samiti since 1889: One of the oldest celebration of Durga puja is the Ahom royal family’s Uzan bazaar Barrowari Puja Mandap samiti since 1889, This year this celebrations will be thw 134th celebration of Durga Puja. Ghanakanta Singha Rajkumar had started it.

West Guwahati Puja Samiti 1901: The Paschim Guwahati Durga puja has completed 122 continuous years of Durga Puja celebrations this time.This puja follows a Puranic way of worshipping and it is celebrated nearby Bharalumukh.

Hari Sabha in Panbazar 1915: The Hari Sabha, where both Hindu and Muslim Devotees can participate and organize the week long celebrations of Durga Puja will be completing 108 years of celebrating Durga Puja.