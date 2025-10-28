Guwahati: The All Assam Cinema Hall Owners’ Association (ACHOA) refuted “allegations of ticket price hikes surrounding the screening of Zubeen Garg’s latest Assamese movie Roi Roi Binale, while announcing a temporary halt on the screening of Hindi films in support of regional cinema.”

ACHOA representatives clarified that the association had not raised ticket prices, contrary to claims circulating on social media, reports India TodayNE.

“We are not trying to do business using Zubeen Garg’s name. Ticket prices remain unchanged. What we have adjusted is only the number of shows, not the rate,” an ACHOA spokesperson stated.

“If any hall has independently increased prices, that is their decision. The association will not take responsibility for it.”

“As long as Roi Roi Binale continues to run, no Hindi films will be screened in Assam’s cinema halls.”

The association also spoke about “inequities in the state’s film distribution and revenue-sharing mechanisms, alleging that “non-Assamese lobbies” have controlled much of the cinema business in Assam to the detriment of local filmmakers.”

“Because of a lack of proper understanding among Assamese producers, the profit-sharing system between Hindi and Assamese films remains unfair. This must change if we want Assamese cinema to thrive,” ACHOA members stated.

Expressing confidence in the film’s success, the body said Roi Roi Binale represents more than entertainment—it symbolizes the emotional identity of Assam.

“Zubeen’s earlier films were watched twice by fans; this one will be watched four times. It will create history—no record will surpass it,” they added.

The association reiterated that their intention “is not to disrupt the film business but to safeguard Assamese cinema from commercial decline in its own state. ACHOA also announced plans for further discussions with producers and distributors to strengthen regional film policies and ensure fair competition in the industry.”