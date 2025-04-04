

Guwahati: The Nandy Sisters recently delivered a captivating performance at the Assam Bhairav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav Awards 2024, presenting a soulful musical evening that celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam.

Their performance beautifully showcased the diverse musical flavors of the state, enchanting the audience.

A standout moment of the evening was the live launch of their latest semi-classical original, “RANG JAA”, composed by Antara Nandy, sung by both Antara and Ankita Nandy, and featuring the talented Kumar Sharma.

The event saw the official release of the music video in the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister of Assam, the Governor of Assam, members of the ministry, and top government officials.

Dignitaries and the audience alike expressed tremendous appreciation and applause for the song and performance.

