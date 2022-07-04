Dimapur: The Nagaland government has postponed the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Investment and Banking Conclave, slated from July 4 to July 6, after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rescheduled her visit to attend the summit due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a statement, the government said new dates for the conclave will be announced once the finance minister’s fresh schedule is finalised.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused on account of this postponement,” the government said.

The statement said the CSR conclave has multiple objectives of bringing in innovation and private capital in meeting developmental challenges of the state and forging long-term partnerships which would help in further integrating the state’s economic players with the national value chains. It is also aimed at promoting private industry in the state.

In furtherance of the objectives, the conclave planned to facilitate and encourage companies to take up developmental projects in the state from their CSR obligations.

Specific events for promoting investment and credit-off take for the farmers and entrepreneurs were also scheduled, the statement said.

A platform for young entrepreneurs from the state to make a pitch of their innovative ideas to potential investors physically as well as virtually was also planned, it added.

The event was planned in coordination with various ministries and departments of the central government, Invest India and the Confederation of Indian Industries.

The statement said intensive efforts were put in by all partners for reaching out to companies and CSR implementing agencies both within the state and outside.

“We are encouraged and very happy at the enthusiastic response and concern of the corporate world,” the government said.

The statement said chief minister Neiphiu Rio had personally invited Sitharaman for the conclave at the stage of conceptualization.

She had gracefully consented and thereafter guided the state government in planning for the event, it added.

The government appreciated the guidance and positive contributions of Sitharaman. It also expressed gratitude for all the commitments made by the companies and their partners.

The government also appreciated the special efforts made by senior officials of the companies and officers of the central government to schedule travel to the state for the summit.

Expressing regret for the postponement of the conclave, the government hoped that the support given and the commitments made by the companies will continue and there will be redoubled participation in the rescheduled event.