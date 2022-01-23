A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline at Timtimiya Sardar Path in upper Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported, said an ONGC official.

An official said that the fire has been brought under control.

According to ONGC officials, a massive fire engulfed the area spreading over two kilometres.

The incident triggered panic among the local residents.

On being informed, fire tenders from the ONGC reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The reason for the blasts is yet to be ascertained.

However, locals said the pipeline caught fire when a gang of oil thieves was trying to steal oil from the ONGC pipeline.