Guwahati: The Assam government has ordered a major reshuffle within its police establishment, transferring and assigning new posts to over 30 senior IPS and APS officers.

The transfers, which the government stated are “in the interest of public service,” aim to enhance policing efficiency and strengthen district-level administration across the state.

The overhaul covers nearly every region, from the state’s eastern and southern hubs like Dibrugarh and Cachar to remote districts such as Dima Hasao, Majuli, and Tamulpur.

The reshuffle, approved by the Governor and issued in an order by the Home Department on Friday, is part of a routine rotation policy designed to ensure administrative dynamism and infuse fresh leadership into key areas.

Officials expect the large-scale changes to reinvigorate field operations, improve community policing, and boost coordination among district units, specialized branches, and police battalions.

The order outlined several significant changes in district leadership: Partha Protim Das (IPS), formerly the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sribhumi, has been posted as SSP, Cachar. He replaces Numal Mahatta (APS), who will now take charge as SSP, Kokrajhar.

Leena Doley (APS) moves from her role as SSP, Dhubri, to become the new SSP of Sribhumi, while Debasish Borah (APS), previously the Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion, has been transferred to assume the charge of SSP, Dhubri.

The shuffle involves a wide distribution of talent across the state, with officers moving from: Kokrajhar to Karbi Anglong (Pushpraj Singh, IPS); Karbi Anglong to Kamrup (Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS); Sivasagar to Jorhat (Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS); and Tinsukia to Dibrugarh (Gurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS).

Additionally, Shambhavi Mishra (IPS) has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) in Guwahati, a key urban posting.

In the specialized units, Ranjan Bhuyan (IPS) has been posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police (Anti Human Trafficking) in the CID, reflecting the state’s ongoing focus on countering organized crime and human trafficking.

Amrit Bhuyan (IPS) will take up the charge as Commandant of the 21st Assam Police Battalion in Katlichera, Hailakandi.

The large-scale transfers come amid Assam’s efforts to modernize its policing infrastructure and increase its efficiency in tackling narcotics operations and other serious crimes.

The Home Department’s notification mandates that all officers must assume their new assignments “with immediate effect from the date of assuming charge.”