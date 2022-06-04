Guwahati: The biggest professional networking event LinkedIn Local will be hosted in Guwahati on June 18.

After hosting a series of 5 successful editions, LinkedIn Local Guwahati, the professional networking event, is back to host the 6th Edition on June 18 at NEDFi House in Guwahati, said a statement.



The last edition was taken up on a virtual platform due to the then rise in the curve, the 6th edition is hopeful and looking forward to helping build and foster healthier offline professional connections between individuals.



City host Syed Mohsin Raja on the occasion said, “We are glad to bring back LinkedIn local in Guwahati after 2 years, last year we had to convert the event online and before that we hosted the event at Tezpur. This year it is going to be the biggest ever event in comparison to last events.”



LinkedIn Local is a global one-to-one professional meetup concept without any sales pitch that started in Australia.

LinkedIn Local events are organic meetups, licensed by Linkedin and hosted by members all over the world.

They provide an opportunity to network, build community, discuss industry trends, and share best practices for using LinkedIn.



Linkedin Local Guwahati is the same event for Guwahati city which started back in 2018.

The basic motive of all the LinkedinLocal events worldwide remains the same – connecting people offline and deepening their relationships through professional networking.

The 6th Edition expects a great footfall of more than 70 professionals ranging from entrepreneurs, start-up enthusiasts, and corporate.



Unlike previous editions, this time instead of a central theme there’ll be multiple speakers speaking on their niche which will vary from Startups to Blockchain & Crypto basics to Entrepreneurship.



The registration is open at bit.ly/LLGHYEVENT6 till June 13, 2022.