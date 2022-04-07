Guwahati: The Kaushik Baruah Memorial (KBM) Inter-college cricket tournament (Season-9) organized by the sports committee of Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (Guwahati) concluded successfully on April 2.

The four-day tournament, organized by the Institute in memory of Kaushik Baruah, a student of GIPS-Guwahati, kicked off on March 30.

KBM is a student-run extracurricular event that began in 2012 and is well-known throughout Assam, with participants from a variety of technical and non-technical colleges, GIPS said in a statement.

Pawan Kumar, Branch Manager, and Chandaneshwar Goswami, Zonal Manager, were responsible for presenting Indian Bank, Dharapur Branch, as the season’s title sponsors, it added.

Vivo, Vaagmine Scientific Ltd., IQ Civil IAS School, North-East Chemicals Ltd., GIPS-Alumnus, GIPS cultural committee, and others were among the major sponsors.

Assam Downtown University (United) took home the season-9 title and a monetary award of Rs. 30,000, while Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science came in second.

The event began on March 30 with the hoisting flag by the principal guest, Abhijit Das, an ex-cricketer Assam.

Ex-Mrs. Universe Kristi Das presented the victory trophy to the winners, the statement added.