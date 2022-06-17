IIT Guwahati should create innovation culture and encourage youth to become entrepreneurs: Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

A total of 1605 students were awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees.

A total of 1605 students were awarded degrees in the convocation, including B.Tech 695, M.Tech 428, MSc 148, MA 78 and PhD 256, said a statement.

Speaking at the event, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said that IIT Guwahati being a premier institute of the Northeast should take the lead in creating an innovation culture and encourage the youth of the region to become entrepreneurs to enable themselves become job creators rather than being job seekers.

“IIT Guwahati should make all efforts to promote an innovation culture and become a hub for creating an innovation society,” Mukhi said.

“As we seek to meet important development goals and build an inclusive society, the power of innovation would help us in diverse areas like health, education, food, security, energy access, environmental protection and national security,” he added.

The Governor also urged IIT Guwahati to adopt and partner with schools for underprivileged children and contribute to the development and capacity building of the students.

Referring to the vision statement of IIT Guwahati which aims at transforming the institute into a centre of excellence in education, research and innovation, he appealed to the IIT Guwahati fraternity to nurture the future leaders to serve the society at large.

Prof. Mukhi also said that IIT Guwahati should also help the society accelerate its socio-economic development in various fields of human life.

In this context, he said that he would appreciate IIT Guwahati if it intensely associates itself with research and education, related to medicine and help Assam in developing a world class health care ecosystem in Assam.

He, however, mentioned about the MoU that government of Assam and IIT Guwahati have recently signed to set up the first-of-its kind medical research institution along with an integrated multi-speciality 350-bed hospital to “facilitate” innovation in the medical field.

The Governor while appreciating IIT Guwahati said that the institute which is an offshoot of the historic Assam Accord, has made the state proud time and again with its remarkable contributions and achievements.

In a short span of close to three decades, IIT Guwahati has become known for its environment of academic excellence in the entire country with its quality technical education.

This institute has produced globally competitive human resources and carried out research that significantly benefitted the society. This shows the social commitment of this institute.

Prof. Mukhi congratulating the passing out graduates said that convocation is an occasion to celebrate the years of hard work and dedication of the students along with the selfless support of the teachers, other stakeholders of the institution and of course the parents.