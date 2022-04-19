Guwahati: The Assam State Election Commission has ordered a probe against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct during campaigning for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

The Assam State Election Commission on Monday asked Kamrup (M) deputy commissioner Pallab Gopal Jha to conduct a probe into the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the election commission alleging that Chief Minister Sarma during the election campaign resorted to corrupt practices and violated poll code of conduct by announcing to provide land patta to landless residents of Guwahati.

The AJP alleged that Chief Minister Sarma induced the voters by offering an extension of Arunodoi scheme and offering Rs 10 crores to each ward for development activities if they vote for the BJP candidates.