GUWAHATI: Gauhati University authorities have decided to postpone the P.G. and Integrated M.Com examinations scheduled to be held from January 29 in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“…the scheduled P.G. & Int. M.Com examinations have been postponed. The rescheduled programme will be published later on. This is issued with the approval of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, G.U. dated 28.01.2022,” Gauhati University controller of examinations D.J. Choudhury said in a notification on Friday.

Students of Gauhati University demanded postponement of the upcoming offline examination due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Guwahati. Several students of Gauhati University have tested positive for COVID-19.