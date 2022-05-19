Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has designated 15 lawyers as Senior Advocates in the exercise of court’s powers under Section 16 (2) of the Advocates’ Act, 1961, said a notification on Thursday.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 16(2) of the Advocates Act, 1961, read with Rule 3(1) of the Gauhati High Court (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules, 2018, the Gauhati High Court is pleased to designate the following Advocates as Senior Advocates with effect from the date of issuance of this Notification,” said the notification issued by Registrar General of Gauhati High Court.

The 15 Advocates including one female advocate who’ve been conferred with senior designation are Kaushik Goswami, Manabendra Nath, Satyen Sarma, Pronab Jyoti Saikia, Bhaskar Dutta, Bomali Bhuyan, Pradip Sen Deka, Jyotirmoy Roy, Biswajyoti Talukdar, Moinul Hoque Choudhury, Prasanta Kumar Roy, Parthiv Kumar Goswami, Randeep Sharma, Surajit Dutta and Pran Bora.