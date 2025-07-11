Written by –Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Wildlife conservationists and residents living near forests and national parks, especially in areas with strong wild elephant presence, have welcomed the Gajah Mitra policy of the Assam government.

“The policy is expected to reduce human-animal conflicts in eight districts of the state,” said Mishti Madhu, an animal lover.

“With rising incidents of crop destruction, deaths, and panic in rural areas, this timely initiative will play an important role in protecting both human lives and wildlife,” said Mohan Bhuyan of Nagaon.

Between 2000 and 2023, Assam witnessed the tragic deaths of over 1,400 people and 1,209 elephants.

According to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), human activities, mainly electrocution through illegal fencing, have caused 626 elephant deaths.

Farmers usually set up these electric fences to protect their fields, but the fences often fatally injure elephants that accidentally come into contact with them.

The government will implement the Gajah Mitra scheme in 80 high-risk zones across eight districts in Assam, including Goalpara, Nagaon, Sonitpur West, Dhanasiri, and Karbi Anglong East. These regions have recorded the highest number of human-elephant conflict incidents.

Human-elephant conflicts have affected 527 villages in total, many of which lie along traditional elephant corridors that are now shrinking due to deforestation and human encroachment.

As part of the plan, the government will cultivate bamboo and Napier grass, two natural foods elephants love, in selected locations.

These food-rich buffer zones aim to discourage elephants from entering human settlements in search of food, keeping them within forest boundaries and reducing the likelihood of conflict.

To further strengthen local response and reduce panic, the government will form community-based rapid response teams.

Each team will consist of eight trained local youths who will guide elephants away from villages using non-violent and eco-friendly techniques.

These teams will be most active during the six crucial months of the harvesting and paddy seasons, when elephant movement typically peaks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the urgency of the situation, calling it “unmanageable” and urging swift, practical action to prevent further loss of life.

He also stressed the need for public participation and awareness to ensure the scheme’s success.

This policy aligns with Assam’s broader mission to reclaim forest land and improve wildlife corridors.

Already, the government has cleared over 25,000 acres of illegal encroachments around Kaziranga and Lumding, thereby restoring vital elephant pathways.

The Gajah Mitra scheme builds upon this effort, aiming not only to protect wildlife but also to empower rural communities as stewards of peace and conservation.

By blending traditional knowledge with modern conservation techniques, Gajah Mitra promises to be a transformative initiative.

It brings hope to hundreds of affected villages and sets a powerful example for the rest of the country.

Assam is not only planting bamboo, it’s planting the seeds of coexistence, compassion, and long-term conservation.