Guwahati: Four dacoits were killed in a gunfight with police late Saturday night (September 27) near Ghiladubi, close to the Assam–Meghalaya border.

The gang was reportedly planning to kidnap a local businessman when police acted on a tip-off.

The operation was led by Goalpara SP Navaneet Mahanta and South Salmara-Mankachar SP Abhilash Barua.

The criminals opened fire as the police approached. Two were killed immediately, and two others died later at Dhupdhara Model Hospital.

The dead have been identified as Mukunda Rabha, Subur Ali, Zahidul Islam, and Chengbat Marak. During the clash, SP Abhilash Barua’s vehicle was attacked but not seriously damaged.

Police recovered four pistols, ammunition, a vehicle, and several mobile phones. Initial investigations suggest the gang was involved in robberies and the illegal arms trade.

The police investigation is ongoing.