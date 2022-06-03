Guwahati: Massive scarcity of food grains is likely to hit Mizoram, Tripura and South Assam due to the alleged apathy of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Surface links to south Assam’s Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and to neighbouring Tripura and Mizoram remained cut off due to flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant downpours.

Roads, as well as railway tracks, were washed away by flash floods at multiple locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

Landslides in different locations in the Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity.

Landslides and waterlogging on tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur section have snapped train communication to Barak Valley, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

In Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district landslides cut off-road communication to Barak Valley parts of Mizoram and Tripura.

A tunnel on the national highway 54 in Maibong is also clogged with debris.

This has caused an emergency situation in South Assam besides parts of Mizoram and Tripura and there is an urgent need for food grains.

However, the FCI, locals said, is not taking proactive steps for an immediate supply of food grains.

Although they have floated the tenders, nothing has been finalized yet.

Due to the laid-back attitude of authorities of FCI, the South Assam as well as parts of neighbouring Tripura and Mizoram would run out of basic food, said, locals.