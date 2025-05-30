Guwahati: Due to worsening weather conditions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared May 31 (Saturday) as a special leave day for all government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

However, staff living in government quarters or close to their offices must continue reporting to work to ensure essential services remain uninterrupted.

Due to heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, large areas have been affected.



Tomorrow, in Kamrup & Kamrup (M), all State Govt employees will get an SCL, schools & colleges to remain shut and pvt establishments are also advised to take measures accordingly. pic.twitter.com/fVpVwTX1Pw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 30, 2025

While addressing the media on Friday, CM Sarma explained that a depression forming over Bangladesh has resulted in heavy cloud cover across Assam.

The Meteorological Department responded by issuing a red alert for the region, warning that the adverse weather would likely continue until Saturday.

In response to the situation, the state government disconnected power supply to over 9 lakh consumers across Assam as a precautionary measure. Guwahati alone saw 100 electrical transformers shut down due to artificial flooding.

The Chief Minister urged private employers to allow staff traveling from distant areas to stay home, considering the risks posed by the extreme conditions.

Additionally, the state government ordered the closure of all educational institutions, both government and private, in Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts for May 31. The move aims to ensure the safety of students and teaching staff during the weather crisis.

CM Sarma stated that waterlogged areas like Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Rukminigaon remain vulnerable and urged residents there to stay alert and follow instructions from local authorities. Relief teams have begun distributing essential supplies to flood-hit communities.

He also called on the general public to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The government continues to monitor the situation and plans to take further steps to manage the impact of the severe weather.

Authorities expect conditions to start improving by Sunday.