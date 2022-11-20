SILCHAR: The first institute of Unani medicine in the Northeast region of India was, on Sunday, inaugurated in Silchar town of Assam.

The Uniani medicine institute in Silchar of Assam was inaugurated by union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Silchar town of Assam, which was inaugurated on Sunday, has been built at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal termedvthe inauguration of the unani medicine institute in Assam as “a landmark moment”.

“The state-of-the-art institute will play a vital role in the promotion of Unani medicine, providing huge benefits to the people,” said union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The effectiveness of Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact and, which is why, we are working on a medical system, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the best of contemporary medicine can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush,” Sonowal added.