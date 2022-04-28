Mangaldai: The authorities of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam have decided to shut the national park for visitors with effect from May 1.

A public notice issued by Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division on Thursday stated that the elephant safari and jeep safari will remain closed for the 2021-22 tourism seasons from May 1 next until further order.

The elephant and jeep safari were opened for visitors in the month of September last year after being shut for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon season.

It may be mentioned here that the closure of the Park for the visitors each year during the rainy season is a routine exercise.