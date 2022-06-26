New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear petitions filed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and the MLAs challenging the disqualification notices issued by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker to them and also the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala will hear the petitions filed by Shinde and rebel MLAs led by Bharat Gogawali against the Deputy Speaker.

Shinde claims to enjoy the support of two-third members of the party.

Maharashtra has been facing a political crisis after Shinde and rebel MLAs left the state, protesting against the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

The rebel MLAs have been camping in a hotel in Guwahati since Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker had issued notices to the 16 rebel MLAs on the disqualification plea by Thackeray’s team.

Shinde claims the actions of the Deputy Speaker show he is hand in glove with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.