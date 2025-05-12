Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has enhanced passenger comfort and travel experience on the Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express by replacing its existing Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake with a brand new one.

“The newly inducted rake will provide fresh interior,aestheticsand new suspension systems, ensuring a smoother and safer journey for passengers. This upgrade is in line with Indian Railways’ continuous efforts towardsmodernize rolling stock and deliver world-class services across its premium train segments,” NF Railway said in a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The newly inducted rake, freshly rolled out from the factory, replaces the older rake that had been in service for several years and had undergone natural wear and tear over time, said NF Railway.

“Built as per the latest standards for furnishings, passenger amenities and safety features, the new rake offers better reliability, enhanced travel comfort and an overall improved journey experience simply owing to the freshness and better upkeep of the new rake, even though the overall coach design and technology remain largely similar,” it added.

This initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ broader vision of delivering world-class travel services across its premium train segments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

By investing in the modernization of rolling stock, NFR reaffirms its dedication towards meeting the evolving expectations of passengers and enhancing the overall journey experience.