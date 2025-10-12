Guwahati: In a major breakthrough exposing a growing animal trafficking network, Dhubri Police on Saturday intercepted a truck carrying 14 camels suspected to have been illegally transported from Rajasthan to Assam for smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The operation in Charaldanga village near Gauripur was launched following an alert from local villagers.

“Information was received that 14 camels were being illegally transported to Assam from Rajasthan. Accordingly, three persons were apprehended and the camels were recovered by Dhubri Police. Lawful action is underway!

@CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa @assampolice @HardiSpeaks @DGPAssamPolice”

— Dhubri Police posted on X on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, residents of Charaldanga noticed suspicious activity near a brick kiln, where a truck was seen unloading camels in the dead of night.

Acting swiftly, the villagers alerted Gauripur Police, who rushed to the scene only to find that the traffickers had escaped, abandoning the truck and the animals.

Police later apprehended three suspects believed to be part of a wider interstate and international trafficking network.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining suspects.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the camels were being moved without valid transport permits, health certificates, or fitness documents, pointing to a clear case of illegal animal trade.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled via Alomganj, a sensitive stretch along the Indo-Bangladesh border known for recurring incidents of cattle and wildlife trafficking.

The truck, bearing registration number UP-17BT-5719, has been seized, and the animals are now under Gauripur Police custody.

Officials have initiated legal procedures to ensure the camels receive veterinary care and safe rehabilitation.

Authorities are also coordinating with animal welfare organisations for their transfer to a protected shelter.

This operation once again highlights the rise in animal trafficking in Assam’s border districts, where criminal syndicates are diversifying their operations, moving from cattle to camels and other exotic animals, to serve black markets in neighbouring countries.

Senior police officials have confirmed that a special investigation team is now tracking possible links between the arrested suspects and cross-border trafficking syndicates operating out of Bangladesh.

In a statement to reporters, a senior officer involved in the operation said,

“Animal trafficking has become one of the most organised forms of crime along the Assam–Bangladesh border. The camels rescued today are symbols of both cruelty and greed. Our mission is clear — to dismantle every link in this chain.”

Echoing this sentiment, animal rights activist Ruma Deka from Guwahati added,

“This is not just about saving animals; it’s about exposing a criminal economy that profits from suffering. We urge authorities to treat animal trafficking with the same seriousness as human or narcotics trafficking.”

Police have assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that strict legal action will follow against all those involved.