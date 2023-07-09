GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (July 09), gave fresh air to the debate on police encounters in the state.

While speaking at an event in Mangoldoi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that any criminal, who tries to escape justice will be gunned down.

“Earlier, those who committed crimes managed to escape justice. But nowadays, none can escape. If anyone tries flee, they will face bullets,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “If they (criminals) are arrested, they will either be put in jail or hanged.”

Further speaking on the Assam government’s war on drugs, CM Sarma stated that over the past two years the state police seized drugs worth crores of rupees.

“Since our government took charge, the state’s police seized drugs worth over Rs 2000 crores in the past two years,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said: “This (action against drugs trade) has saved hundreds of our young boys and girls from drugs menace.”

It may be mentioned here that the Assam police has been under the scanner over the past two years for rising number of police encounters.

Between May 2021 and February 2023, a total of 138 incidents of police shooting, allegedly on criminals trying to escape from custody, were registered at police stations across Assam.

These police encounters in Assam have resulted in the death of at least 26 accused and injuries to 120 others.