GUWAHATI: The central government has identified as many as 95 “black spots” in Assam – the highest in entire Northeast.

“Black spots” in roads are infamously known for being prone to accidents.

In Guwahati city of Assam, there are at least 30 known “black spots”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked district commissioners of all the districts in the state to identify these “black spots” and take appropriate measures to curb incidents of accidents.

“Black spots” on roads are short stretches where accidents or fatalities take place repeatedly.

Assam has national highways with a total length of 3889.44 km.

Out of this total length, 1906.612 km is under the state PWD (NH Wing), 1173.42 km under NHIDCL, 667 km under NHAI, and 32.771 km under BRO.

According to the central government, national highways in Assam have 95 black spots, followed by 17 in Nagaland, ten in Sikkim, nine in Tripura, five each in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Among the 95 NH black spots in Assam, 47 have been rectified, and the remaining 48 have not.

According to the accident history of these black spots in Assam, as many as 436 accidents took place in the past five years, and 304 of them were fatal.