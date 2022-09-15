NEW DELHI: The much-awaited peace pacts between the Assam government, the Centre and different Adivasi groups in Assam were signed in New Delhi on Thursday.

The peace pacts with the Adivasi militant groups in Assam were signed in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

The peace accords were signed with as many as eight Adivasi militant groups of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, union home minister Amit Shah said that the signing of the peace pacts with the Adivasi militant groups of Assam is a “historic moment” for the state and the Northeast state as a whole.

Union home minister Amit Shah further said that the BJP-led central government has been striving to resolve all pending issues in Assam and the Northeast by 2024.

“This is an important day for Assam and the Northeast. Many initiatives have been taken by the Modi government to develop the Northeast region,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

“Around 1100 persons of Adivasi militant outfits of Assam are surrendering arms and joining the mainstream today,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah further assured that all the clauses included in the peace pacts will be implemented.

“We want Assam and the Northeast region should be drug-free, terrorism-free, dispute-free and fully developed. Modi government is working towards this,” added union home minister Amit Shah.

The eight rebel groups are Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People’s Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), Santhali Tiger Force (STF) and splinter groups of BCF, AANLA, and ACMA.