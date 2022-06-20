Guwahati: A team of central officials from Delhi will visit Assam to assess the damage caused by flood in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma in a tweet said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in a telephonic conservation informed him that a central team will soon visit the state to assess the flood damage.

“Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji called twice since morning to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity. Grateful to HM for his help,” Sarma tweeted.



Assam is reeling under devastating floods in the last one week, affecting nearly 43 lakh people in 33 of the 36 districts.

A total of 73 people have died in this year’s floods and landslides in Assam so far.

