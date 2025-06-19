Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam Pradesh on Thursday announced a new list of state-level office bearers and members, signaling preparations for upcoming assembly election.

The announcement, on Thursday, comes with the approval of the BJP’s National President, J.P. Nadda.

The newly constituted team features a diverse group of individuals appointed to key positions, including Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries, a Treasurer, Joint Treasurer, and various in-charges for crucial organizational wings like the office, social media, and information technology.

The party has named ten individuals as Vice-Presidents, selecting them from across the state, including Tinsukia, Cachar, Charaideo, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Hojai, Biswanath, Guwahati, and Barpeta.

The Vice-Presidents include seasoned leaders like Pulak Gohain and former minister Parimal Suklabaidya, alongside newer faces like Dr. Jubi Sarma Borpatra.

Four individuals will hold the crucial role of General Secretary, Diplu Ranjan Sharma, Padmadhar Das, Satyaranjan Borbora, and Anup Barman, each representing different regions of Assam.

The party has further strengthened its organizational structure by appointing six individuals as Secretaries, bringing in a mix of experience and fresh perspectives to the state committee.

The party has entrusted Rajkumar Sarma with the responsibility of Treasurer and appointed Narayan Deka as the Joint Treasurer.

Subhash Biswas takes on the role of Office Secretary, ensuring the smooth functioning of the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

Recognizing the growing importance of digital outreach, the party has appointed Biswajit Khound as the Social Media in-charge and named Dr. Mriganka Talukdar to lead IT initiatives as the IT in-charge.

The party has also named Kishore Upadhyaya as the Chief Spokesperson and Rupam Goswami as the Media in-charge. Anirban Goswami will serve as the Deputy Office in-charge.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the new elected office bearers through his ‘X’ handle.

“I am confident that they will dutifully carry on with their responsibilities under the vision of Adarniya @narendramodiji and Adarniya @JPNaddaji, guided by the leadership of Shri@DilipSaikia4Bjp,” he said.

Congratulations to all the newly elected office bearers of @BJP4Assam.



I am confident that they will dutifully carry on with their responsibilities under the vision of Adarniya @narendramodi ji and Adarniya @JPNadda ji, guided by the leadership of Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp. pic.twitter.com/GY3DDED17y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 19, 2025