Ruling BJP and its ally AGP have swept the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council polls in Lakhimpur.

The results of the council polls were announced on Monday.

The BJP bagged three council seats out of the five in the district while its alliance partner AGP won the remaining two constituencies.

The BJP won in No. 17 Pavo (ST), No. 18 Lakhimpur East (ST-Women) and in No. 19 Bihpuria South (ST).

The AGP won in No. 16 Bihpuria-Pub Dikrong (ST) and in No. 20 Jokaipeluwa-Harmoty (ST). Keshab Neog (BJP) secured 713 defeated his closest rival Thanwswar Saikia, an independent candidate with 631 votes in No. 17 Pavo (Laluk ST) seat with a margin of 82 votes.

Similarly, BJP’s Jyoti Bora Saikia got 790 votes in No. 18 Lakhimpur East (ST-Women) defeating Tulumoni Sonowal Bora of the Congress by a margin of 128 votes.

In No. 19 Bihpuria South (ST), BJP’s Kesharam Bora (844 votes) defeated independent candidate Rama Kanta Bora (407 votes) by a margin of 437 votes.

AGP’s Lekhan Bora (890 votes) defeated his closest rival and veteran candidate Batu Krishna Bora (593 votes) by a margin of 297 votes in No. 16 Bihpuria-Pub Dikrong seat of the TKAC.

Likewise, AGP’s Dharmeswar Hazarika polled 846 votes in No. 20 Jokaupeluwa Harmoty seat of TKAC in Lakhimpur defeating his nearest challenger Apurba Hazarika (540 votes) by a margin of 306 votes.