GUWAHATI: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party will enter into Assam on Thursday (January 18).

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which started in Manipur on January 14.

On Thursday (January 18), the Yatra will resume its journey from near the Tuli post office in Nagaland at 8 am.

It will traverse through around 1.5 kilometre in Nagaland to reach the Assam border at around 9:30 am.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross over to Assam from Nagaland after a formal “flag handover” at the interstate border.

FULL SCHEDULE OF DAY FIVE (JANUARY 18) OF BHARAT JODO NYAY YATRA

08:00 Yatra Resumes from Near Post Office Tuli, Nagaland (1.5Km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.669950,94.645226

09:00 Flag Handover at Nagaland – Assam border (17Km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.751684,94.583557

12:00 Morning break at Puthinadi, Jorhat (44km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.716471,94.445396

12:30 Media Interaction by Jairam Ramesh at Puthinadi, Jorhat (44km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.716471,94.445396

14:00 Yatra Resumes from Nakachari Debarapara, Jorhat (5km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.688374,94.400688

15:30 Padyatra starts from Lahoty Petrol Pump Jorhat Town (28Km)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.752596,94.219826

to Nehru Park Cheriyali Jorhat followed by Public Address at

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.761585,94.204727

Night Halt at Kumar Gaon, Nimati Road Jorhat (13Km) (by car)

https://maps.google.com/?q=26.832335,94.244087