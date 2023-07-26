ASTC City Cabs, the cab service introduced by Government of Assam, has started its operations from July 26, 2023.

The cab service has been promised to be a trustworthy transport facility for the people of Guwahati.

With features like lowest fares, zero cancellation charges by drivers, accurate GPS tracking, user-friendly interface, hotline button for airport ride, ASTC City Cabs looks to be a convenient public transportation service for daily commutation for the residents in Guwahati.

It is the first ever city cab service rolled out by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

The cabs operating under this service has the availability of parking at ASTC locations too.

ASTC City Cabs, which was introduced on trial basis on June 26, has successfully completed its test operations and are now available for smoothly operating and be of service to the public.

How to download ?

1. Go to Google Play Store, type ASTC City Cabs in the search bar and install the app on your mobile phone.

2. Open the app and register yourself with your phone number. Once you provide your phone number, you will be send an OTP for verification

3. After successful verification, provide your personal details like First Name, Last Name and E-mail Address.

4. You are now successfully registered and can book a ride online to your required destination

How to book a ride ?

1. To book a ride, turn on your device location, enter your present address and the details of the destination on ASTC City Cabs app.

2. Once you finish typing in the details, click on ‘Find the Ride’ button and you will be shown cab fares in two categories- Best Rate and Urgent Ride.

3. You can choose to book a Mini or Sedan Car as per the fares convenient to you and can then go on the ride .