Guwahati: Haibargaon Railway Station, a historically significant transport hub in Assam’s Nagaon district, is set to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22, 2025, as part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

This inauguration, alongside 102 other redeveloped stations across the nation, marks a significant leap forward in modernizing India’s railway infrastructure and promises a transformative experience for travelers in the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Originally constructed in 1887, Haibargaon station played a crucial role during British rule, serving the then-flourishing tea cultivation and educational landscape of Nagaon.

Its redevelopment under ABSS has transformed it into a world-class facility, seamlessly blending modern amenities with a rich cultural aesthetic.

The excitement surrounding the inauguration was palpable during a pre-inauguration inspection on May 20th.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A team of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) senior officials, accompanied by local media, showcased the station’s remarkable upgrades to an overwhelmingly positive public response. Elderly visitors, recalling the days of coal-powered steam engines and a modest station layout, expressed awe at the vast improvements.

Shahil Kumar Rai, a traveler from Guwahati visiting the nearby Mahamrityunjay Temple, lauded the station’s metamorphosis.

“The station, once considered ordinary, now boasts a grand entrance, spacious concourse area, organized parking, modern waiting halls, modular and accessible toilets, ramps, and user-friendly ticket counters,” he remarked.

“Despite being a small station, Haibargaon now surpasses many others in terms of infrastructure and passenger convenience,” he said.

The redeveloped station now features a grand entrance porch, a newly built station building, and a spacious concourse area. Passenger amenities have been substantially enhanced, including a modern waiting hall, modular and Divyangjan-friendly toilets, a refreshment room, and baby feeding facilities.

Platforms have been resurfaced, and the circulating area has been restructured with dedicated parking zones for two, three, and four-wheelers, along with separate pedestrian pathways.

Universal access is ensured through tactile tiles, ramps, and accessible ticket counters. Additional upgrades include high-mast lighting, upgraded public address systems, improved signage, landscaped green zones, and the installation of murals and a themed statue celebrating Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Beyond its physical transformation, the redevelopment of Haibargaon station signifies a renewed commitment to enhancing passenger experience and promoting regional tourism.

With improved facilities and connectivity, the station is poised to act as a gateway to popular nearby attractions such as Kaziranga National Park, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bordowa Than. The initiative also supports local commerce through dedicated kiosks under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme.

NF Railway, in a statement, said that it takes immense pride in this transformative journey, which aims to connect the region’s historical legacy with its aspirations for a vibrant and inclusive future.

“The redevelopment work at 50 railway stations across Assam under ABSS is progressing rapidly, ensuring that the people of Assam will soon benefit from an upgraded, efficient, and culturally rich railway infrastructure, ushering in a modern and enhanced approach to connectivity,” said NF Railway.