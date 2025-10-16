Guwahati: A 22-year-old man from Assam’s Jorhat died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, just hours after his friend took him to a local rehabilitation centre on his birthday.

Individuals at the facility allegedly assaulted the deceased, identified as Debojit Neog of Tarajan Sonari village.

He succumbed to his injuries shortly after doctors at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) treated him.

The police have arrested Bhargav Neog, who allegedly took Debojit to the centre, and another individual, Maina Kalita, in connection with the incident.

Debojit’s father told reporters that his son had left home around 4 pm with Bhargav, who claimed they were going to visit a rehabilitation centre.

Hours later, two people from the facility informed the family that Debojit had fallen ill and that they had taken him to JMCH.

By the time the family reached the hospital, doctors had pronounced him dead.

Eyewitnesses reported that around 5:30 pm, they saw a man being dragged into the de-addiction facility and assaulted.

Later, police found the centre locked.

Police discovered Debojit’s sandals and spectacles in a nearby drain, indicating signs of a violent altercation.

His brother, who saw the body, claimed there were visible injury marks on Debojit’s face and torso.

He said, “This wasn’t a case of drug overdose. My brother was clean. They killed him,” and demanded the immediate closure of unlicensed rehab centres.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the community, with residents demanding a thorough investigation and stronger oversight of rehabilitation centres in the district.

Activist Arjun Moni Bhuyan of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) condemned the killing and blamed lax enforcement by authorities.

“Jorhat is fast becoming a hub of lawlessness. Just days ago, a student was beaten to death. Now another youth has died due to negligence and violence. The administration must act now,” he said.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine if the facility was operating without proper authorization.

Locals have urged the administration to launch a district-wide audit of all de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to prevent further tragedies.