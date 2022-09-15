DIBRUGARH: Internationally acclaimed Yoga exponent Tarun Saha has said that Yoga has become a money minting machine in India.

He claimed that some people become yoga teachers, just to make money, by attending yoga classes for few weeks.

Tarun Saha, is the Yoga teacher at Bikram Yoga.

For last several years, he has been staying in Mexico and teaches yoga.

“Now Yoga has become a money minting machine. Some people take 1 month Yoga course in some institute and become Yoga teacher in India,” Saga said.

“Lots of such schools are in India. Some teachers are not qualified enough to teach Yoga because they didn’t have any proper education on Yoga. It is very wrong that some people have taken up Yoga as a business,” Tarun Saha said.

He further said, “I’m lucky enough that I have learned Yoga from Yoga expert Bikram Choudhury. Bikram Choudhury helped me learn Yoga in a broader way. Yoga is complete science and without knowing the basic tentacles of Yoga you cannot do Yoga.”

“Bikram Yoga is a system of hot yoga, a type of Yoga as exercise, devised by Bikram Choudhury and based on the teachings of BC Ghosh. Our classes consist of a fixed sequence of 26 postures, practised in a room heated to 41 degree celcius,” Saha said.

He further added, “Yoga is a discipline. Normal yoga teacher are earning money by opening yoga studios and teaching yoga in a wrong way. They should first understand the philosophy of yoga.”

While Speaking to Northeast Now, Tarun Saha revealed how yoga can be performed in a right way.

“Right now, I’m in Guwahati and discussing the about yoga with the yoga teachers of Northeast,” Saga said.

“Our main aim is that that people should do yoga in a correct way after knowing the real aspect of yoga. Yoga is related to our ancient culture and our young generation should know the benefits of yoga and learn it under proper guidance,” Saha said.