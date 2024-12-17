Guwahati: A woman who was allegedly confined and assaulted for three days was rescued in Tinsukia, Assam.

According to reports, the woman was rescued from Ledo Molang village in Margherita, Assam, after being allegedly confined and assaulted for three days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, Ali Hussain, a resident of Ledo Tirap, has been detained for further investigation.

According to reports, the victim had visited Hussain’s fish farm on December 14, where she was allegedly lured into a secluded room and coerced into consuming an intoxicating substance.

She was then confined and subjected to repeated assaults over three days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The victim’s family launched a search after her prolonged absence, and she was eventually found in an abandoned building by her younger brother.

Locals intervened to rescue her and alerted the police.

The police have taken both the accused and the victim into custody for questioning and an investigation is underway.