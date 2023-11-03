GUWAHATI: In the world where geography is a constant, it is often said that true friendship transcends boundaries.

Such is the case with the Kingdom of Bhutan and Assam, where historical records bear testament to their enduring bond.

Spanning over 265 kilometers of international border, the two neighbours have shared an unbreakable relationship and friendship for centuries, except for a brief period of unease between the 1990s and 2020.

After centuries of harmonious co-existence, the strong bond between Bhutan and Assam faced a challenging test from various insurgent groups along their shared border for nearly two decades.

While these insurgencies posed serious security concerns for both the countries, the leaders of these friendly neighbours consistently prioritised their relationship and adeptly resolved the issues amicably.

Moreover, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stewardship of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the region experienced a renewed era of peace.

These leaders deserve the highest accolades for their strategic efforts in bringing the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) into the mainstream, ushering in a lasting peace in the area.

In the annals of Assam and Bhutan’s history, there has never been an official visit by the King of Bhutan to Guwahati.

Official responsibilities and geographical realities had previously led to greater interaction with the central government in New Delhi.

Against this backdrop, the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will make a historic three-day visit to Assam from today (November 3) to Sunday (November 5), extending the goodwill of the Bhutanese people, fortifying the friendship, and demonstrating solidarity with Assam and India for their crucial role in ensuring unprecedented peace in the region.

This historic visit not only signifies the deep-rooted friendship between Bhutan and Assam but also strengthens the ties between these neighbours, fostering a brighter and more harmonious future for the entire region.